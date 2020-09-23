Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA Astronaut, Texas Resident Kate Rubins To Cast Ballot From Space

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:36s - Published
NASA Astronaut, Texas Resident Kate Rubins To Cast Ballot From Space

NASA Astronaut, Texas Resident Kate Rubins To Cast Ballot From Space

NASA astronaut and Houston-area resident Kate Rubins said Friday that she plans to cast her next vote from space, which is allowed under Texas law.

Katie Johnston reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

NASA astronaut plans to cast her ballot from space station

ATLANTA (AP) — NASA astronaut Kate Rubins told The Associated Press on Friday that she plans to...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Tweets about this

RoxxsFisher

Roxxs Fisher NASA Astronaut, Texas Resident Kate Rubins To Cast Ballot From Space https://t.co/CT0EOO0GMc 16 minutes ago

ElaineBarris

Elaine Barris RT @CBSDFW: NASA astronaut, Texas resident Kate Rubins to cast ballot from space https://t.co/UOA6sqGRmV 30 minutes ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW NASA astronaut, Texas resident Kate Rubins to cast ballot from space https://t.co/UOA6sqGRmV 41 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Space junk is becoming a problem, astronauts say [Video]

Space junk is becoming a problem, astronauts say

Space junk is becoming a pretty big problem. For the third time in two weeks, astronauts aboard the International Space Station nearly crashed into space debris. There are millions of pieces of space..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
NASA Finds Fresh Ice in "Tiger Stripe" Moon's North [Video]

NASA Finds Fresh Ice in "Tiger Stripe" Moon's North

SATURN'S MOON ENCELADUS — Scientists have found evidence that increases the chances of alien life being found on Saturn's sixth-largest moon; an icy ball called Enceladus. NASA scientists used..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:20Published
These Amazing Timelapses from the ISS Show Off Earth's Full Beauty [Video]

These Amazing Timelapses from the ISS Show Off Earth's Full Beauty

Get an astronaut’s view of auroras, stars, and the Milky Way surrounding our beautiful planet. 12,500 images taken by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst were combined to create the..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published