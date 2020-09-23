NASA Astronaut, Texas Resident Kate Rubins To Cast Ballot From Space
NASA astronaut and Houston-area resident Kate Rubins said Friday that she plans to cast her next vote from space, which is allowed under Texas law.
Katie Johnston reports.
