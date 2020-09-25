Accused murderer Renard Carter's bond set at $5 Million

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

Bond is set for a Rochester man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter and an unborn child.

You can count on./// a 5?

"*million dollar bond.

That's how much the man accused of killing a woman, her child and an unborn child, is being held on.

Attorney's called renard carter an extreme risk to the public this morning in his initial court appearance ?

"* saying he had 31 warrants out for his arrest prior to being taken into custody.

According to rochester police, carter was the boyfriend of 23?

"*year?

"* keona (key?

"*ana) foote who was found dead at the olympik village apartments.

Her two?

"*year?

"* old daughter, m (my?

"*ona) miller, was also found dead at the scene.

He then fled to south carolina and was taken into custody there after threatening to kill officers while live streaming on facebook.

Kimt news 3's i'm at the olmsted county government center where renard carter had his first court appearance.

Renard carter went before a judge in courtroom one a little after 10:30 this morning.

Todays appearance was to make sure carter understands his legal rights and the charges he is facing.

Family of the victims sat in silence as the proceeding took place.

Off camera the family told me that today was exhausting for them.

Laura sutherland with victim services says court hearings involving a murder can bring out a lot of emotions for everyone involved.

It's very hard to prepare for actually seeing the perpetrator who killed your daughter or grandaughter.

I would say that it is very very difficult.

Sometimes we see victims families live the courtroom because of the overwhelming emotions."

Carter's next court appearance is october 13th.

