092520 5 pm live

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 days ago

Our top story coverage with my co-anchor veronia jean seltzer.

Boxes:1x1 abc 36 studio lexington location three location four .... who is live now downtown.

V-j, you're talking to those people about how they feel.

L3 veronica:live white most of the people i'm talking to down here didn't protest last night and they don't plan to again tonight in just a couple hours...but they say that doesn't mean they don't feel the same kind of pain so many kentuckians are feeling after only one officer was indicted in the breonna taylor case.

L3: top story white reaction to protests lexington this is what we saw last night.

A couple businesses boarded up and most city offices closed early to prepare for protests, but people voicing their opinions downtown were peaceful and organized.

That made several people i spoke to proud.

L3: top story white line one line two l3 veronica:live white several people i've been talking c1 3 to say they expect protests here to be small and non- violent again tonight...hear why they're especially thankful for that at 5:30.

Live in lexington, vjs, abc 36 news.

Ots image:left call for transperancy breonna taylor 4.jpg in addition to the protests.... the attorney general's