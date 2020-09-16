Golden Fish African Fish Documentary movie

Golden Fish African Fish Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In West Africa, well-known for its rich marine ecosystems, the threats to biodiversity are rapidly increasing.

Human activities including overfishing, the use of destructive fishing methods, like bottom trawling and industrial fishing and commercial aquaculture are leaving Senegal’s shoreline devastated.

In addition, fishmeal and fish oil factories are endangering the food security and the livelihoods of 40 million Africans.