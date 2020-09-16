Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Golden Fish African Fish Documentary movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Golden Fish African Fish Documentary movie

Golden Fish African Fish Documentary movie

Golden Fish African Fish Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In West Africa, well-known for its rich marine ecosystems, the threats to biodiversity are rapidly increasing.

Human activities including overfishing, the use of destructive fishing methods, like bottom trawling and industrial fishing and commercial aquaculture are leaving Senegal’s shoreline devastated.

In addition, fishmeal and fish oil factories are endangering the food security and the livelihoods of 40 million Africans.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Wild Ocean Documentary Movie [Video]

Wild Ocean Documentary Movie

Wild Ocean Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Plunge into an underwater feeding frenzy and experience an epic struggle for survival where whales, sharks, dolphins, seals, gannets, and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:36Published
African Apocalypse documentary movie clip [Video]

African Apocalypse documentary movie clip

African Apocalypse movie clip Plot synopsis: A young man's epic journey across Africa in search of a colonial killer. country: United Kingdom year: 2020 genre: documentary directed by: Rob Lemkin

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:40Published