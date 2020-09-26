Hangin' With Hoop: Browns TE Austin Hooper answers viewer questions about fanbase, Nick Chubb
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Hangin' With Hoop: Browns TE Austin Hooper answers viewer questions about fanbase, Nick Chubb
Throughout the season, News 5’s Jon Doss will chat with Cleveland Browns star tight end Austin Hooper every Friday, asking questions sent in by viewers in a new segment called “Hangin’ With Hoop” sponsored by Sarchione Chevrolet.
TO SIX WEEKS.CORONAVIRUS HAS A SHORTER TIMEFRAME.