Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hangin' With Hoop: Browns TE Austin Hooper answers viewer questions about fanbase, Nick Chubb

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Hangin' With Hoop: Browns TE Austin Hooper answers viewer questions about fanbase, Nick Chubb

Hangin' With Hoop: Browns TE Austin Hooper answers viewer questions about fanbase, Nick Chubb

Throughout the season, News 5’s Jon Doss will chat with Cleveland Browns star tight end Austin Hooper every Friday, asking questions sent in by viewers in a new segment called “Hangin’ With Hoop” sponsored by Sarchione Chevrolet.

TO SIX WEEKS.CORONAVIRUS HAS A SHORTER TIMEFRAME.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hangin' With Hoop: Browns TE Austin Hooper answers viewer questions about Kareem Hunt, Myles Garrett [Video]

Hangin' With Hoop: Browns TE Austin Hooper answers viewer questions about Kareem Hunt, Myles Garrett

Throughout the season, News 5’s Jon Doss will chat with Cleveland Browns star tight end Austin Hooper every Friday, asking questions sent in by viewers in a new segment called “Hangin’ With..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:15Published