Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Clip - Giant Skeleton

Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Clip - Giant Skeleton - Kubo (Art Parkinson), Monkey (Charlize Theron) and Beetle (Matthew McConaughey) must battle a giant skeleton to get ahold of the legendary "Sword Unbreakable".

Plot synopsis: Young Kubo's (Art Parkinson) peaceful existence comes crashing down when he accidentally summons a vengeful spirit from the past.

Now on the run, Kubo joins forces with Monkey (Charlize Theron) and Beetle (Matthew McConaughey) to unlock a secret legacy.

Armed with a magical instrument, Kubo must battle the Moon King (Ralph Fiennes) and other gods and monsters to save his family and solve the mystery of his fallen father, the greatest samurai warrior the world has ever known.

Cast: Art Parkinson, Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey