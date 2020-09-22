President Trump Makes His Miami Stop
President Donald Trump courted the Hispanic vote in Doral on Friday when he hosted a “Latinos for Trump” roundtable at Trump National Doral Miami.
Feedback Friday: President Trump CoverageEvery election cycle it the same thing. We give one side air-time and opposition lights up our email and the feedback hotline. The same thing will happen when the opposition gets their turn on the air.
President Trump To Host "Latinos For Trump" Event In DoralBrooke Shafer reports there has been backlash over his comments about a peaceful transfer of power.
Donald Trump labels Joe Biden too 'low-energy' to be PresidentDonald Trump took a jab at Joe Biden, labelling him too 'low-energy' to bepresident at a rally in Jacksonville, Florida.