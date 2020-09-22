Global  
 

President Trump Makes His Miami Stop

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:58s - Published
President Trump Makes His Miami Stop

President Trump Makes His Miami Stop

President Donald Trump courted the Hispanic vote in Doral on Friday when he hosted a “Latinos for Trump” roundtable at Trump National Doral Miami.


