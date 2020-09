Friday 9 p.m. COVID-19 update Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 02:31s - Published 4 days ago Friday 9 p.m. COVID-19 update 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HOSPITAL AFTER BEING PULLED FROMTHE TRUCK.THE U.S. JUST PASSED 7 MILLIONCONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES,CASES ARE RISING IN AT LEAST 32STATES.THE THIRD HIGHEST STATE FOR CASETOTALS IS FLORIDA WHERE THEGOVERNOR ANNOUNCED TODAY ALLRESTAURANTS AND BARS CAN OPEN ATFULL CAPACITY IMMEDIATELY.THE GOVERNOR’S ORDER ALSO GETSRID OF BANS FOR NOT WEARINGMASKS IN PUBLIC.THE WESTPORT ALEHOUSE IS BACKOPEN TONIGHT AFTER A CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK SHUT IT DOWN.SEVEN EMPLOYEES HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE SINCE AUGUST AND LASTWEEK THE CITY PULLED ITS FOODPERMIT FOLLOWING COMPLAINTS OFCROWDS AND PEOPLES NOT WEARINGMASKS.THEY SAY THEY HIRED A HOSPITALGRADE D CLEANING CREW AND ALLTESTS -- STAFF MUST -- STAFFMEMBERS TESTED NEGATIVE.AT MIZZOU 5 STUDENTS ARESUSPENDED AND 14 ARE ONPROBATION FOR BREAKING COVID-19SAFETY RULES.THE VIOLATIONS ARE TIED TO LARGEGATHERINGS.THEY SAY THESE CASES AREOUTLIERS, AND MOST STUDENTS AREDOING A GOOD JOB AT FOLLOWINGTHE SCHOOL’S REGULATIONS.AS OF TODAY, THERE ARE 95 ACTIVECASES AT MIZZOU.THE UNIVERSITY HAS AN ONLINECOVID-19 DASHBOARD, WHERE DATAIS UPDATED WEEKLY.WITH EVERYTHING GOING ON WITHTHE PANDEMIC A LOT OF PEOPLE ARESEEKING HELP WITH THEIR MENTALHEALTH.NEW TONIGHT KMBC 9’S BRIANJOHNSON EXPLAINS THE TOOLS YOUNEED TO OVERCOME THE CHALLENGESWE’RE ALL FACINBRIAN: WITH SO MANY ADDEDSTRESSES FROM COVID-19, JOBPRESSURES, FAMILY AND FINANCIALCHALLENGES, KIDS AT HOME 24/7.MANY ARE GRIEVING, SOME DON’TEVEN REALIZE IT.







