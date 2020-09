Monday 9 p.m. COVID-19 update

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 04:22s - Published 6 minutes ago

AND THAT NINE DAY FORECASTCOMING UP.NEW TONIGHT A SCHOOL IN A DAYCARE ARE RESPONDING TO CASES OFCOVID-19 LA PETITE ACADEMY ANDTHE NORTH LAND IS NOW CLOSEDAFTER A PERSON WHO ENTERED THESCHOOL LAST THURSDAY TESTEDPOSITIVE.THE SCHOOL SAYS THEY’LL STAYCLOSED UNTIL THURSDAY AS THEY’REBEING PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED ANDSANITIZED THE PERSON WHO TESTEDPOSITIVE HOUSE TO QUARANTINE TOBE MEDICALLY CLEARED BEFORERETURNING TO THE SCHOOL.THERE IS A PRESUMED POSITIVECASE OF CORONAVIRUS AT SUMMITPOINT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN THELEES SUMMIT DISTRICT SCHOOLOFFICIALS SAY THAT AN OUTBREAKANYBODY.WHO CAME CONTACT WITH THATPERSON HAS NOW BEEN NOTIFIEDDEEP CLEANING IS ALSO TAKINGPLACE A NEW REACTION TONIGHT 217REPORTS OF CORONAVIRUS CASES INTHE BLUE VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT.IT INCLUDES THREE CASES REPORTEDAT TIMBER CREEK ELEMENTARYSCHOOL MORE THAN A HUNDRED.PEOPLE ARE NOW IN QUARANTINEBLUE VALLEY SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAYTHAT THEY ARE FOLLOWINGRECOMMENDATIONS MADE BY THEJOHNSON COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT, BUT SOME PARENTSHELD A RALLY THIS WEEKENDEXPRESSING THEIR DISAPPOINTMENT.THEY WANT THEIR CHILDREN BACK INSCHOOL ELEMENTARY.STUDENTS ARE BACK IN CLASSFULL-TIME STARTING OCTOBER 5THHYBRID LEARNING STARTS THE SAMEDAY FOR MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLS.IF YOU LOOK AT THE STATS,THERE’S NOT BEEN ONE DEATH INPEDIATRIC PEDIATRIC AGES 0 TO 17IN JOHNSON COUNTY SINCE COVIDSTARTED.AND THE DEATHS IN PARENT ANDTEACHER AGE GROUPS ARE ALSO VERYVERY LOW.SO I THINK THAT THAT THIS ISBEING DRIVEN BY FEAR.JOHNSON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENTSAYS IT IS CONCERNED ABOUTREPORTS OF LONG-TERM EFFECTS ONPEOPLE WHO HAVE CONTRACTED THEVIRUS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLPLAYERS AND AT LEAST TWO OTHERDISTRICTS HAVE ALSO TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS AFOOTBALL PLAYER AT LAWRENCE HIGHSCHOOL TESTED POSITIVE, BUT THEVARSITY AND JV TEAMS ARE NOW INQUARANTINE IN FRIDAY’S GAMEAGAINST MILL VALLEY IS CANCELLEDA PLAYER AT LEWISBURG HIGHSCHOOL ALSO TESTED POSITIVE ASOF NOW.FRIDAY’S GAME IS STILL ON BUTBETWEEN MANDATORY QUARANTINESAND INJURIES, THE TEAM IS IS NOWDOWN TO 13 PLAYERS.KANSAS IS REPORTING 1674 CASESOF COVID-19 SINCE FRIDAY,MISSOURI REPORTS 1463 CASESSINCE YESTERDAY, THE POSITIVITYRATE IS DECLINING IN BOTH STATESIS A 15.4% IN KANSAS 12% OFMISSOURI THE NATIONAL AVERAGENOW AT FOUR POINT SIX PERCENT OFTHE UNITED STATES COULD SURPASS7 MILLION INFECTIONS AND 200,000CORONAVIRUS RELATED DEATHS BYTHE END OF THIS WEEK.THIS IS THE CDC CREATESCONFUSION OVER WHAT TO TELLAMERICANS ABOUT HOW THIS DISEASECAN TRAVEL THROUGH THE AIRCAMILLA HAS THE LATEST.THE CDC MONDAY ABRUPTLY DELETINGNEW GUIDANCE ON AIRBORNETRANSMISSION OF CORONAVIRUSSAYING IT WAS POSTED IN ERROR AFEDERAL OFFICIAL FAMILIAR WITHTHE SITUATION SAYS IT WAS POSTEDBY MISTAKE.IT WASN’T READY TO BE POSTED.SOMEBODY HIT THE BUTTON ANDSHOULDN’T HAVE THE ABRUPT ACTIONSPARKING SPECULATION AS TO WHYTHE REVERSAL HAPPENED THE FACTTHAT THEY RETRACTED THIS EVENTHOUGH THIS IS COMMON INSCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE AT THISPOINT ONE HAS TO WONDER WHAT’SFIND IT WAS THEIR POLITICALPRESSURE POLITICAL INTERFERENCETHAT’S DRIVING THIS RATHER THANSCIENCE THIS AS HEALTH AND HUMANSERVICES ANNOUNCES THE FDA ANDTHE CDC NOW HAVE TO RUNEVERYTHING THROUGH THENMEANWHILE, THE U.S.IS FACING 40,000 CASES ONAVERAGE PER DAY AND MORE THANHALF OF THE COUNTRY IS NOWSEEING AN UPTICK IN CASES.WE MAY BE IN FOR A VERYAPOCALYPTIC FALL.I’M SORRY TO SAY CALIFORNIA NOWPASSING A GRIM BENCHMARK 15,000.IT’S BEEN CREEPING UP ONSURPASSING 800,000 CONFIRMEDCASES HEATWAVE THE WILDFIRES AREQUALITY OR IMPACTING OUR TOTALTESTING AVAILABILITY IN THISSTATE.WE’RE STARTING TO SEE THOSENUMBERS GO BACK UP NOW JUST SHYOF A HUNDRED AND TWENTY FOURTHOUSAND TEST AVERAGE NUMBER OFDAILY TESTS OVER THE LAST SEVENDAYS.I’M CAMILLA BERNAL REPORTING.WELL NEW TONIGHT A FEDERAL JUDGEIS ORDERING THE POST OFFICE TOPRIORITIZE ELECTION MAIL.THE JUDGE RULED THAT THE POSTALSERVICE MUST TREAT ALL ELECTIONMAIL AS FIRST CLASS OR PRIORITYMAIL EXPRESS THE POST OFFICEMUST ALSO PRE-APPROVE ALL OVERTIME REQUEST FOR THE TWO WEEKSSURROUNDING ELECTION DAY TO MAKESURE ABSENTEE BALLOTS AREPROCESSED PROPERLY.TODAY’S RULING COMES AFTER AJUDGE ON FRIDAY WORLD AGAINSTTHE POST OFFICES REC