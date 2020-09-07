USF professor warns of coronavirus concerns in wake of Phase 3

USF sees around 240 positive COVID-19 cases in students since start of fall semesterAround 240 USF students across all campuses have tested positive for COVID-19 so far since the fall semester started on August 24, the university says. Story: https://bit.ly/3kObogk
USF Football presses pause and looks forward to next weekUSF will have to wait another week to play its third football game of the season.
USF sees at least 195 positive COVID-19 cases in students since start of fall semesterAt least 195 USF students across all campuses have tested positive for COVID-19 so far since the fall semester started on August 24, the university says.
USF working to limit spread of COVID-19 as at least 34 students test positiveUSF working to limit spread of COVID-19 as at least 34 students test positive