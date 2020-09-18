Week 6 Friday Night Football Part 2

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 7 minutes ago

Another night of high school football in north alabama... najhe, i can't beleive we've been at this for six weeks, they say time flies when you're having fun right..

Footbal is fun for a lot of people in north alabama, some big games tonight too!

I know you were out at guntersville... before we get to that game, take us through the pre-game environment.

It just put a smile on your face.

Tonight two undefeated titans faced off its the madison county tigers playing the guntersville wildcats we start the half with madison county down 23-3 but with an interception from tigers ramiro towers they put the ball in their possession.

The guntersville wildcats answer the turnover with an interception of their own as wildcats cooper davidson catches the ball and gains about 20 yards on the play.

Now in the wildcats red zone logan pate takes the snap and charges through the tiger defense and into the endzone to put the wildcats up 30-3 in the second half.

Final guntersville 30, madison county 3.

Over at madison city stadium it's the james clemens jets hosting briarwood christian for the jets homecoming game.

In the first, manny sanders takes a handoff and it looks like he's running into trouble but he makes a move and shakes free -- finding his way outside the defenders and down the sideline -- all the way in for a jets touchdown.

On the next drive -- briarwood quarterback christopher viz-zina tries to throw one into the no fly zone and jamal mayers is right there to pick him off and then it's nothing but open field for him as the jets add to their lead with a pick six.

Viz-zina would test the james clemens defense again on the next possesion and again witness the consequenes of throwing into restircted air space as jaylin grigsby hauls this one in -- shaking free of one defender and making several others miss as he brings this one to the house -- the jets recording pick sixes on consecutive drives.

What!!!

Turbulance for briarwood.

Back on offense -- quarterback giovanni fakes the handoff and takes this one himself -- making one cut before he gets free and then its off to the races -- no one can catch him and the jets go up 27 zip.

Briarwood was no problem for the jets as they take this one 41-21 for tonight's matchup at milton frank we have colombia taking on tanner.

Columbia came out swinging, hunter marshall hands off to jay'quan brinkley picking up a first down before tanners evan fuqua comes in for the tackle marshall drops back to pass and cant find anyone so he runs outside picking up a few yards before getting knocked off his feet marshall drops back and passes to avarius lewis for a first down tanner with the ball, skylar townsend hands off to number fuqua for a big run picking up a first down before getting brought down by columbia's ismael smith the rattlers run the ball outside picking up a first down before getting pushed out of bounds by columbia's isaac miller townsend hands off to michael guster, he gets tripped up but makes it in for a td need final score lets check out these scores.

