Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Empire State Building Lit Red, White And Blue For RBG

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:13s - Published
Empire State Building Lit Red, White And Blue For RBG

Empire State Building Lit Red, White And Blue For RBG

The Empire State Building was lit red, white and blue Friday in tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a Brooklyn native.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CarthyWalsh

Denise Walsh RT @NBCNews: WATCH: Red, white and blue lights shine from the Empire State Building in honor of the late Justice Ginsburg. https://t.co/O8T… 2 seconds ago

freelancerjourn

freelancejournalist RT @NBCPolitics: WATCH: Red, white and blue lights shine from the Empire State Building in honor of the late Justice Ginsburg. https://t.co… 4 minutes ago

feldstej

Julie Feldstein,M.D., FCAP RT @isardasorensen: Sunset skies afire over #NYC tonight, as the Empire State Building dons red, white & blue to honor the legacy of Suprem… 5 minutes ago

BudynskiDonna

Donna Budynski🐱🗽🏞⚘🔮🎃🍹🍕 RT @WNYT: LIVE: The Empire State Building is lit up in red, white, and blue to honor late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. https:… 15 minutes ago

LisaCum10444478

Lisa Cummins RT @MSNBC: WATCH: Red, white and blue lights shine from the Empire State Building in honor of the late Justice Ginsburg. https://t.co/dqZiA… 20 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rally to support police held in Cleveland, protesters hold counter event [Video]

Rally to support police held in Cleveland, protesters hold counter event

Two conflicting events are planned to be held just a few blocks away from each other—a rally to support law enforcement and a protest against law enforcement.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:29Published