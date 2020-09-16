Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pet dog rescued after being trapped in burning house

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:30s - Published
Pet dog rescued after being trapped in burning house

Pet dog rescued after being trapped in burning house

This is the heartwarming moment a dog was rescued after being trapped in a burning house.

The residents were away for work when their house was engulfed in flames in Lampang, northern Thailand.

Neighbours called the emergency services and four fire trucks rushed to stop the blaze in the two-storey house.

After more than thirty minutes of dousing the inferno, the firefighters entered the burning house to clear the rooms and saw a weak brown Chihuahua locked inside.

They kicked open the door to free the dog and carried it outside before it was given first aid.

The thankful owners of the house arrived homes and rushed their dog, Thung Thong, to the veterinarians to treat its burns.

Kelang Nakhon District Police Station officer Lieutenant Colonel Worachet Sakitkan said they are now investigating the cause of the fire.

He said: "The firefighters were able to save a dog who almost died inside the house.

We are now gathering evidence to know what caused the fire." The firefighters declared the fire out after almost an hour of battling the flames.

The house was partially destroyed, with the fire crew being able to save half of it.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Knife-wielding attacker chased out of house by hero dog

Knife-wielding attacker chased out of house by hero dog The accused fled when a family pet became agitated by the disturbance and started to attack him.
Daily Record - Published


Tweets about this

MaggieWade9

Maggie Wade Driver rescued after being trapped from crash overnight https://t.co/8G2gehDel8 1 day ago

WLOX

WLOX Driver rescued after being trapped from crash overnight https://t.co/NKi4yeomG4 2 days ago

InfamousVirgo

Aubweeeee RT @FOX4: The 3-year-old girl who was rescued after being trapped in a burning apartment in Fort Worth earlier this week has died. https://… 2 days ago

jafarali333

jafar ali RT @IndiaToday: The man’s moments under the rubble were caught on camera. #Maharashtra #BhiwandiBuildingCollapse https://t.co/K218an8jQD 2 days ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday The man’s moments under the rubble were caught on camera. #Maharashtra #BhiwandiBuildingCollapse https://t.co/K218an8jQD 2 days ago

ChieffBoo

AJ RT @WLBT: The driver was trapped for nearly 12 hours. https://t.co/0KBVvOOdIy 2 days ago

WLBT

WLBT 3 On Your Side The driver was trapped for nearly 12 hours. https://t.co/0KBVvOOdIy 2 days ago

FOX4

FOX 4 NEWS The 3-year-old girl who was rescued after being trapped in a burning apartment in Fort Worth earlier this week has… https://t.co/0WJrVMD8Za 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kid Excitedly Follows Dog Everywhere When He Sees Her After Long Time [Video]

Kid Excitedly Follows Dog Everywhere When He Sees Her After Long Time

This kid had not met his dog for a long time. So, when Coco, the dog, finally came home, he couldn’t contain his excitement. He followed her everywhere in the house, screaming her name delightedly.

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:58Published
Crazy dogs chow down on leaves from plant [Video]

Crazy dogs chow down on leaves from plant

These two dogs are widening their diets as the eat the leaves of a large plant near the house. Too funny!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:15Published
Dog Attacks Owner When They Try to Take Knife From His Mouth [Video]

Dog Attacks Owner When They Try to Take Knife From His Mouth

Hunter, the dog, got possessive about some objects and liked to keep them. So, he held a knife in his mouth and roamed around the house. However, when his owner tried to take it away from him, the dog..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:09Published