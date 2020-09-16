Pet dog rescued after being trapped in burning house

This is the heartwarming moment a dog was rescued after being trapped in a burning house.

The residents were away for work when their house was engulfed in flames in Lampang, northern Thailand.

Neighbours called the emergency services and four fire trucks rushed to stop the blaze in the two-storey house.

After more than thirty minutes of dousing the inferno, the firefighters entered the burning house to clear the rooms and saw a weak brown Chihuahua locked inside.

They kicked open the door to free the dog and carried it outside before it was given first aid.

The thankful owners of the house arrived homes and rushed their dog, Thung Thong, to the veterinarians to treat its burns.

Kelang Nakhon District Police Station officer Lieutenant Colonel Worachet Sakitkan said they are now investigating the cause of the fire.

He said: "The firefighters were able to save a dog who almost died inside the house.

We are now gathering evidence to know what caused the fire." The firefighters declared the fire out after almost an hour of battling the flames.

The house was partially destroyed, with the fire crew being able to save half of it.