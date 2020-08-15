Reformer Hansa Mehta made a 'word' of difference at the UN | Oneindia News
Reformer Hansa Mehta made a 'word' of difference at the UN | Oneindia News
With the UN General Assembly in progress it is a fit time to remember one of the biggest contributions made by Indian reformer and educator Hansa Jivraj Mehta in shaping the landmark document on Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Mehta ensured that the declaration speaks of Human Rights rather than only men's rights.
How did she do that?
