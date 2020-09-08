Manchester university student: Imposed isolation has been poorly handled

Manchester inquiry hears first officer on scene statement: I can only describe it as a war zone



Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the Manchester inquiry read from the statement ofBTP officer Jessica Bullough, the first police officer on the scene at theCity Room, less than two minutes after the blast. It said: “I can onlydescribe it as a war zone. There was a number of bodies on the floor and bloodeverywhere. The whole place was smokey and in my words, carnage.”

