Manchester university student: Imposed isolation has been poorly handled

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Manchester Metropolitan University student Dominic Waddell describes hisexperience of imposed self-isolation at the Birley Naylor accommodation.

Hesays the situation has been handled poorly as students were given very littlenotice.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Manchester Manchester City and metropolitan borough in England

Students react to being told to self-isolate for 14 days [Video]

Students react to being told to self-isolate for 14 days

Hundreds of university students in Manchester have been told to isolate after 127 tested positive for coronavirus. Some 1,700 students at the Birley campus and Cambridge Halls at Manchester Metropolitan University have been told to stay in their rooms for 14 days, even if they have no symptoms. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:03Published

Manchester Metropolitan University students forced into lockdown

 Hundreds of students in two Manchester accommodation blocks must self-isolate for 14 days.
BBC News

Premier League: Wilfried Zaha stars as Crystal Palace defeat Man Utd

 Manchester [UK], September 20 (ANI): Wilfried Zaha scored a brace as Crystal Palace defeated Manchester United 3-1 on Saturday (local time) in the Premier League..
WorldNews
Manchester inquiry hears first officer on scene statement: I can only describe it as a war zone [Video]

Manchester inquiry hears first officer on scene statement: I can only describe it as a war zone

Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the Manchester inquiry read from the statement ofBTP officer Jessica Bullough, the first police officer on the scene at theCity Room, less than two minutes after the blast. It said: “I can onlydescribe it as a war zone. There was a number of bodies on the floor and bloodeverywhere. The whole place was smokey and in my words, carnage.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:34Published

Manchester Metropolitan University Manchester Metropolitan University university in Manchester, UK


Manchester Met Uni orders 1,700 students to self-isolate after coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Manchester Met Uni orders 1,700 students to self-isolate after coronavirus outbreak

Around 1,700 students at Manchester Metropolitan University in the UK have been forced to self-isolate after 127 tested positive for COVID-19. Cambridge Halls and The Birley campus and have been..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:51Published