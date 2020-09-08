Manchester university student: Imposed isolation has been poorly handled

Hundreds of university students in Manchester have been told to isolate after 127 tested positive for coronavirus. Some 1,700 students at the Birley campus and Cambridge Halls at Manchester Metropolitan University have been told to stay in their rooms for 14 days, even if they have no symptoms. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the Manchester inquiry read from the statement ofBTP officer Jessica Bullough, the first police officer on the scene at theCity Room, less than two minutes after the blast. It said: “I can onlydescribe it as a war zone. There was a number of bodies on the floor and bloodeverywhere. The whole place was smokey and in my words, carnage.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:34Published