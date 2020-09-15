Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title.

Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open.

Nadal has an unparalleled record at Roland-Garros having won 12 titles in the past 15 years.

Victory in Paris would see him equal Roger Federer's men's record of 20 grand slam singles titles.

Djokovic feels that Nadal is beatable on clay.

"Even though he is the number one favorite, there are players that can win against him there."


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Rafael Nadal stunned in Rome before French Open title defence

Rafael Nadal warned he knew how to fix his errors before his French Open title defence after crashing...
News24 - Published

Novak Djokovic wins fifth Italian Open title, sets sight on French Open 2020

Novak Djokovic won his fifth Italian Open title and it moves him clear on the list of Masters 1000...
DNA - Published

Rafael Nadal Goes for No. 13 in France

He skipped the U.S. Open and hunkered down in Spain, but is ready to defend his French Open title.
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



Tweets about this

studio419

Deborah Waldron Rafael Nadal targets 13th French Open title as Novak Djokovic says his rival is 'beatable' on clay https://t.co/Df4UTT0J3S 20 minutes ago

sn19277651

sơn Rafael Nadal targets 13th French Open title as Novak Djokovic says his rival is 'beatable' on clay https://t.co/p3sHRD1Hjo 13 hours ago

RoyButta

Roy A. Butta Rafael Nadal targets 13th French Open title as Novak Djokovic says his rival is 'beatable' on clay https://t.co/pfnWTc1yZf 21 hours ago

BectiveTennis

Bective Tennis Rafael Nadal targets 13th French Open title as Novak Djokovic says his rival is 'beatable' on clay… https://t.co/TBne87iy8T 22 hours ago

BhagwatiKetki

Ketki Bhagwati You’re equally beatable Novak! Your hubris will be your downfall, not your game! Ra… https://t.co/aAA8ye6bAf 1 day ago

CourtXperience

CourtXperience 🎾 Rafael Nadal targets 13th French Open title as Novak Djokovic says his rival is 'beatable' on clay https://t.co/IH9mAE5bzn #welovetennis 1 day ago

Urch_mann

Mazi Urch_mann Rafael Nadal targets 13th French Open title as Novak Djokovic says his rival is 'beatable' on clay 1 day ago

DemiLovatoTH

Demetria Devonne @null Rafael Nadal targets 13th French Open title as Novak Djokovic says his rival is https://t.co/vPJsfpvsyZ 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nadal faces tough path to French Open final [Video]

Nadal faces tough path to French Open final

Players gear up for the French Open - the final grand slam of the year.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:32Published
Leconte: Nadal favourite for French Open [Video]

Leconte: Nadal favourite for French Open

Henri Leconte believes that Rafael Nadal is still the clear favourite for the French Open, despite his absence from tennis.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:19Published
Djokovic targets Federer's records [Video]

Djokovic targets Federer's records

Novak Djokovic say's that he's aiming to beat Roger Federer's Grand Slam and world number one records. Djokovic also said Rafael Nadal is the number one favourite to claim a 13th French..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:15Published