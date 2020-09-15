Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title.

Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open.

Nadal has an unparalleled record at Roland-Garros having won 12 titles in the past 15 years.

Victory in Paris would see him equal Roger Federer's men's record of 20 grand slam singles titles.

Djokovic feels that Nadal is beatable on clay.

"Even though he is the number one favorite, there are players that can win against him there."