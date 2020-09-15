Rochester Mayor Appoints First African-American Woman Police Chief

The mayor of Rochester, New York, has tapped an African-American woman to become the new interim city police chief.

Mayor Lovely Warren said Saturday Cynthia Herriot-Sullivan will bring a "fresh approach to policing" amid the tumult following Daniel Prude’s death.

Newser reports Herriott-Sullivan retired from the department in 2009 as a lieutenant.

On October 14th, Herriott-Sullivan will become the first woman to head the Rochester Police Department.

Warren fired former Police Chief La'Ron Singletary when video showed officers putting a hood over Prude's head and pressing his face into the pavement.