Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rochester Mayor Appoints First African-American Woman Police Chief

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Rochester Mayor Appoints First African-American Woman Police Chief

Rochester Mayor Appoints First African-American Woman Police Chief

The mayor of Rochester, New York, has tapped an African-American woman to become the new interim city police chief.

Mayor Lovely Warren said Saturday Cynthia Herriot-Sullivan will bring a "fresh approach to policing" amid the tumult following Daniel Prude’s death.

Newser reports Herriott-Sullivan retired from the department in 2009 as a lieutenant.

On October 14th, Herriott-Sullivan will become the first woman to head the Rochester Police Department.

Warren fired former Police Chief La'Ron Singletary when video showed officers putting a hood over Prude's head and pressing his face into the pavement.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

royalistajoe

royalista joe ❌ Rochester mayor appoints first female interim police chief https://t.co/8BPCLhC9Ve 27 minutes ago

JJSea

J. Seaberry RT @NBCNewYork: Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan served the Rochester Police Department for 24 years prior to her retirement in 2009 and returns t… 28 minutes ago

cml709cml

CML RT @JannaWilkinso69: #SocialWorkersRUs !!! 😂😂😂😂 Rochester mayor appoints first female interim police chief https://t.co/dTvNQqOetX #FoxNews 37 minutes ago

bobross06194046

The Boss Rochester mayor appoints first female interim police chief https://t.co/RFm7fFDa1C ANOTHER CESSPOOL CITY 1 hour ago

chiradio

ChiRadio Fox News: Rochester New York mayor appoints (her and the citizens a new hire ) introduction 2 there first female… https://t.co/0unpEl8fDP 1 hour ago

RavenNightMyst

KatieB Voting In Person RT @ChuckCallesto: Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Rochester mayor appoints first female interim police chief, part of overhaul following protest… 1 hour ago

NBCNewYork

NBC New York Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan served the Rochester Police Department for 24 years prior to her retirement in 2009 and r… https://t.co/lcf42hr4na 2 hours ago

GhesheS

Seyi Gesinde Rochester mayor appoints first female interim police chief, part of overhaul following protests and violence. 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Heartbreaking moment woman abandons baby boy on park bench [Video]

Heartbreaking moment woman abandons baby boy on park bench

Police are searching for a woman seen on CCTV abandoning a newborn baby boy on a park bench. The infant, believed to be around seven days old, was heard crying next to a flower bed in Phuket,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:51Published
Tustin Police Chief Embraces Video From Black Sergeant About Police Brutality [Video]

Tustin Police Chief Embraces Video From Black Sergeant About Police Brutality

An African American police sergeant's video opening up about police brutality has led to discourse online and within his local police department. Stacey Butler reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:04Published
Rochester Mayor Fires Police Commissioner, Orders Review Following Death Of Daniel Prude [Video]

Rochester Mayor Fires Police Commissioner, Orders Review Following Death Of Daniel Prude

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren fired the police chief and suspended her top lawyer and communications director Monday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published