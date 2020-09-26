Want To Finally Buy Your First Home? Get Your Ducks In A Row
Liking hanging wallpaper, the key to success in buying a home lies in careful, thorough, and sometimes tedious preparation.
Business Insider reports financial planner Riley Poppy of Ignite Financial Planning in Seattle, Washington, says there are five steps to take right now.
First, make sure you know why you want to buy, where you want to buy--and when you want to buy.
All these will impact your options down the road.