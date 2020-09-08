Trump And Biden Enter Critical Weekend

(CNN) Democratic nominee Joe Biden is moving from briefing books into full days of preparations.

President Donald Trump is studying notecards and getting help from a long-time ally, former New Jersey Gov.

Chris Christie.

As Trump and Biden enter a key weekend of preparation for their showdown in Cleveland on Tuesday, both campaigns have been quiet about how the candidates are preparing.

Biden's early debate preparations focused on reading briefing books and holding smaller prep sessions with policy aides, people familiar with his preparations said.