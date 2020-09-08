Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump And Biden Enter Critical Weekend

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Trump And Biden Enter Critical Weekend

Trump And Biden Enter Critical Weekend

(CNN) Democratic nominee Joe Biden is moving from briefing books into full days of preparations.

President Donald Trump is studying notecards and getting help from a long-time ally, former New Jersey Gov.

Chris Christie.

As Trump and Biden enter a key weekend of preparation for their showdown in Cleveland on Tuesday, both campaigns have been quiet about how the candidates are preparing.

Biden's early debate preparations focused on reading briefing books and holding smaller prep sessions with policy aides, people familiar with his preparations said.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg's $100 Million To Support Joe Biden In Florida May Shape Campaign [Video]

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg's $100 Million To Support Joe Biden In Florida May Shape Campaign

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg's commitment of $100 million to help Joe Biden's campaign in Florida is a huge boon for Democrats and it could put President Trump on defense in a state that is..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:33Published
Will Biden's National Lead Hold? [Video]

Will Biden's National Lead Hold?

A new Monmouth University poll finds Joe Biden holds a 51% to 44% lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters. Among registered voters, the poll shows Biden 51% to 42% for Trump. CNN reports..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Keller @ Large: Is The 2020 Presidential Election Already Decided? [Video]

Keller @ Large: Is The 2020 Presidential Election Already Decided?

The end of Labor Day weekend is often described as the true start of the presidential campaign, a time when voters start to really focus on their choice. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller looks at the latest poll.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:29Published