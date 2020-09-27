Global  
 

How we can navigate the coronavirus pandemic with courage and hope | Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks

How we can navigate the coronavirus pandemic with courage and hope | Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks

Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks offers thoughts on how we can navigate the coronavirus pandemic with courage, hope and empathy.

With wisdom and clarity, he speaks on leadership, fear, death, hope and how we could use this moment to build a more just world.

Watch for a special, impromptu prayer about halfway through the conversation.

(This virtual conversation is part of the TED Connects series, hosted by head of TED Chris Anderson and head of curation Helen Walters.

Recorded March 30, 2020)


