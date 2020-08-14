Taking a minute for Matt

Global  
 

Family and friends of Matt Wilkinson remembered him with a candlelight vigil and collected donations for suicide prevention in his memory.

17.3 million adults suffer from some form of depression.

Many of these adults are able to lead productive lives with the aid of prescribed medications.

For others, like matt wilkinson, the depression and anxiety are too much to bare.

Tonight, a candlelight memorial was held for matt at utica's handshake city.

Family and friends toasted matt's memory, telling stories, and comforting each other.

Matt was more than just a family member and a friend, he was also a former co- worker here at newschannel 2.

One of matt's former co-workers here, and one of the co-founders of made in utica, says matt will not be forgotten.

"we're in a pandemic.a lot of people are probably feeling isolated and feeling down about the lack of human contact.

At the very least, people got to get together, see some faces, talk to each other, share some common memories.

We also got to make sure his memory, and his honor go on, that these things aren't in vain.

Nobody forgets that people struggle with these things, and we want to make sure he's not forgotten for that."

Donations were also collected tonight in matt's memory...over $500.... for the american foundation for suicide prevention.

