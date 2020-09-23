Speaker leads House of Commons in tribute to Sergeant Matt Ratana

The speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle leads MPs in a minute'ssilence for police Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was killed in a shooting inCroydon, south London, on Friday, as he assisted a suspect to Croydon CustodyCentre.
Policing minister Kit Malthouse has raised a point of order in the House of Commons to pay tribute to a police officer who was shot dead while on duty at Croydon Custody Centre.
Boris Johnson chose to visit a police training centre in Northamptonshire today instead of attending his chancellor's major announcement in the House of Commons. Downing Street denied speculation about a rift at the top of Government, insisting there was "absolutely not" a problem between Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak. The prime minister told reporters that his visit was to talk to police about enforcing new coronavirus rules he laid out on Monday.
Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.
The United Kingdom Internal Market Bill, which would give the Government the power to override the Withdrawal Agreement with the EU, has cleared the Commons after MPs gave it a third reading by 340 votes to 256, majority 84.
Students may be required to self-isolate at the end of the current universityterm in order to safely return home to be with their families at Christmas,the Education Secretary has said. Gavin Williamson told MPs it was “essential”that measures were put in place to ensure students could be with their lovedones during the festive period while “minimising the risk of transmission” ofCovid-19.
