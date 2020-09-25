Floral tributes to killed police sergeant in Croydon

Home Secretary Priti Patel, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, have observed a minute's silence for the police officer who was tragically killed in Croydon whilst on duty. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A Metropolitan Police officer shot dead inside a south London custody suite bya handcuffed suspect armed with a revolver has been named as 54-year-oldSergeant Matiu Ratana. Known as Matt to his family and friends, Sgt Ratana,who was originally from New Zealand, joined the force in 1991. He died inhospital after the 23-year-old gunman opened fire at Croydon Custody Centre insouth London in the early hours of Friday. The suspect, who had been arrestedfor possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply and possession ofammunition, also shot himself during the incident at about 2.15am and is in acritical but stable condition in hospital. No police firearms were fired andthe case is not being treated as terror-related.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:45Published
A Metropolitan Police officer who was shot dead at a south London custodysuite was a “long-serving sergeant”, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has said.The victim died in hospital after the gunman, who was being detained, openedfire at Croydon custody centre in south London during the early hours ofFriday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01Published
Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has paid tribute to an officer who was killed whilst on duty in Croydon in the early hours of Friday morning. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said it was "heartbreaking" that a Metropolitan Police officer lost his life in the city. The officer was shot dead while on duty at Croydon Custody Centre. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
London's police chief has identified the officer who was shot dead in the early hours of Friday (September 25) by a man who was being held at a custody center as 54-year-old custody sergeant Matt Ratana.