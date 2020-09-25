Global  
 

Floral tributes to killed police sergeant in Croydon

Tributes have poured in for Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matiu Ratanafollowing his death after a 23-year-old gunman opened fire at Croydon CustodyCentre in south London in the early hours of Friday.

Investigations arecontinuing into how the suspect, who had been detained for possession ofammunition and possession of class B drugs, was able to access the weapon.

SgtRatana, known as Matt to family and friends, thought working in the custodysuite was his “safest option” as he neared the end of his lengthy policecareer, friend Neil Donohue said.


Croydon police shooting: Suspect's background probed over Sgt Matt Ratana death

 Tributes have been paid to Sgt Matiu Ratana, 54, who was shot dead in a custody centre in south London.
BBC News

Croydon police officer shot dead named as Sgt Matt Ratana

 The "much-loved" long-serving officer was originally from New Zealand but moved to the UK in 1989.
BBC News
London mayor pays tribute to police officer killed in Corydon [Video]

London mayor pays tribute to police officer killed in Corydon

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan makes a statement outside New Scotland Yardfollowing the fatal shooting of a police officer in Croydon. The incidentoccurred in the early hours of Friday morning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Minute’s silence held for fallen police officer [Video]

Minute’s silence held for fallen police officer

Home Secretary Priti Patel, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, have observed a minute's silence for the police officer who was tragically killed in Croydon whilst on duty. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:47Published

Murdered Met officer shot at police station is named [Video]

Murdered Met officer shot at police station is named

A Metropolitan Police officer shot dead inside a south London custody suite bya handcuffed suspect armed with a revolver has been named as 54-year-oldSergeant Matiu Ratana. Known as Matt to his family and friends, Sgt Ratana,who was originally from New Zealand, joined the force in 1991. He died inhospital after the 23-year-old gunman opened fire at Croydon Custody Centre insouth London in the early hours of Friday. The suspect, who had been arrestedfor possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply and possession ofammunition, also shot himself during the incident at about 2.15am and is in acritical but stable condition in hospital. No police firearms were fired andthe case is not being treated as terror-related.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published
Cressida Dick: Police are mourning a great loss [Video]

Cressida Dick: Police are mourning a great loss

A Metropolitan Police officer who was shot dead at a south London custodysuite was a “long-serving sergeant”, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has said.The victim died in hospital after the gunman, who was being detained, openedfire at Croydon custody centre in south London during the early hours ofFriday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published
Cressida Dick: ‘We police are all mourning a great loss’ [Video]

Cressida Dick: ‘We police are all mourning a great loss’

Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has paid tribute to an officer who was killed whilst on duty in Croydon in the early hours of Friday morning. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published
Mayor of London says police officer death is ‘heartbreaking’ [Video]

Mayor of London says police officer death is ‘heartbreaking’

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said it was "heartbreaking" that a Metropolitan Police officer lost his life in the city. The officer was shot dead while on duty at Croydon Custody Centre. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published

London police chief names officer shot dead [Video]

London police chief names officer shot dead

London's police chief has identified the officer who was shot dead in the early hours of Friday (September 25) by a man who was being held at a custody center as 54-year-old custody sergeant Matt Ratana.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

