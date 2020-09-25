Floral tributes to killed police sergeant in Croydon

Tributes have poured in for Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matiu Ratanafollowing his death after a 23-year-old gunman opened fire at Croydon CustodyCentre in south London in the early hours of Friday.

Investigations arecontinuing into how the suspect, who had been detained for possession ofammunition and possession of class B drugs, was able to access the weapon.

SgtRatana, known as Matt to family and friends, thought working in the custodysuite was his “safest option” as he neared the end of his lengthy policecareer, friend Neil Donohue said.