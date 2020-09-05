Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:43s
Artist Paints Mural In Brooklyn Honoring Chadwick Boseman

Artist Kenny Altidor unveiled a mural of late actor Chadwick Boseman in Brooklyn on Saturday.


Artist Unveils Mural Of 'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman In Brooklyn [Video]

Artist Unveils Mural Of 'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman In Brooklyn

Late actor Chadwick Boseman is being remembered and honored in Brooklyn.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published
Artist draws personal experience, inspiration for Boseman mural [Video]

Artist draws personal experience, inspiration for Boseman mural

His work on and off-screen inspired people all around the world and now the legacy of Chadwick Boseman lives through this mural on 155 Lafayette Street in Nashville.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:47Published