TOYOTA FIELD HOSTS SOCIALLY DISTANCED SEC FOOTBALL KICKOFF DAY

The team allowed for personal tailgating or for guests to come inside and watch the games

Georgia on the road next weekend.

Back here in north alabama... the team at toyota field decided to show all the games until the last one is played tonight.

Waay-31s alexis scott learned how the organization was able to allow folks to come out..

Watch the game..

And tailgate all at a safe distance nats of man saying "go tigers" football fans made their way to toyota field -- not for some baseball..

But s-e-c football.

Event organizers say you have two options to watch the game safely... you can pay to go inside and watch in the stands or on in the field... or you can pay to park and set up your own tailgate party in the parking lot.

All while social distancing.

For football fans -- this is just what they needed.

Mitchell france, going for lsu "it makes you feel finally like you can have some game time and get back to positive good vibes," mitchell france told me he has his jumbalaya cooking and his family here for a good game from l-s-u... and he's not the only one with a decked out area... mike harrison and his wife came with the auburn fan fare and says they appreciate the stadium crew for having a safe event for folks to come to.

Mike harrison, going for auburn "hopefully everybody stays safe and covid doesn't affect any more people than it has to.

This is a great way to show your support for the community, for the stadium both families told me they feel safe coming out and like the fact they have options when it comes to how to watch the game.

They also love how football can bring anyone together.

Mike harrison, going for auburn "this is the south.

Alabama, auburn any sec team including the other tiger fans over there," now as far as feelings go for what happens on the field saturday.... mitchell france, going for lsu "it's not going to rain today.

Today's game day, we're good," reporting in madison alexis scott waay-31 news