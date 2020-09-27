scott wattigny comes to catholic panthers

Video Credit: KADN - Published 5 minutes ago

The catholic panthers lost two games because of the pandemic.

Next, their first game was canceled against barbe due to hurricane laura.now catholic opens the year against de la salle and with a new football coach.

Ron snyder takes a closer look.

The attention to detail is the same but the instructor has changed... scott wat-knee is the new panthers football coach taking over for brent indest.

His wif's family is from new iberia ... but it was also loved the football at atholic coach indest told him to do what he thought was best for the program.

He increased the roster to 82 players and had a increased focus no weight lifting.with seveners starters back from last yea's state semifinal team he expects to win but success is't just about numbers.

Ron snyder news 15.