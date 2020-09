Joe Pavelski sets record with tying goal in 3rd period Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 00:36s - Published 2 minutes ago Joe Pavelski sets record with tying goal in 3rd period Joe Pavelski ties the game on a rebound in the 3rd period, and with his 61st career playoff goal, he becomes the highest-scoring American player in NHL playoff history 0

