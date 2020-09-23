Malaysia’s ruling coalition wins Sabah in boost for PM Muhyiddin
Victory in Sabah state likely to strengthen prime minister’s position as he faces leadership challenge by Anwar Ibrahim.
Malaysia 1MDB investigation: Goldman Sachs to pay $3bn fineFormer Prime Minister Najib Razak says he is innocent and is appealing against his conviction.
Goldman Sachs to pay $3 billion over 1MDB scandalGoldman Sachs on Thursday agreed to pay nearly $3 billion to settle a probe into its role in Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption scandal.
Sabah election: Malaysia’s Muhyiddin faces key test in state pollA defeat for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s allies in Sabah state could increase pressure for snap national polls.
Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim seeks to replace PMThe opposition leader says he has gathered enough support in parliament to remove Muhyiddin Yassin and form a new government.
Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim meets king in challenge for leadershipAnwar says he has necessary support as government battles public anger over resurgence of COVID-19.