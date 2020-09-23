Global  
 

Malaysia’s ruling coalition wins Sabah in boost for PM Muhyiddin

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Malaysia’s ruling coalition wins Sabah in boost for PM Muhyiddin

Malaysia’s ruling coalition wins Sabah in boost for PM Muhyiddin

Victory in Sabah state likely to strengthen prime minister’s position as he faces leadership challenge by Anwar Ibrahim.


