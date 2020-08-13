Tejasvi Surya urges HM Shah to set up permanent division of NIA in Bengaluru

Newly-appointed Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Yuva Morcha president and Bengaluru South Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to set up permanent division of National Investigative Agency (NIA) over recent "anti-India activities"." On August 11, there was an incident of violence in Bengaluru where Police stations were attacked.
NIA investigation into it resulted in arrest of a few key conspirators.
It has come to light that the protest wasn't spontaneous but a conspiracy," said Surya.
"Many terror modules and sleeper cells have been busted in Bengaluru.
I urged HM to set up a permanent division of NIA so that anti-India activities that want to use Bengaluru as an incubator of terror activities can be curtailed.
Members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged protest in Bengaluru against amendments to labour laws. Earlier, while talking on the amendments, Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar said, "Yesterday, three-bills passed (in Rajya Sabha) which gives salary security, public security and health security to labours. By these bolls labours will get minimum wage, appointment letter, salary in a fixed time, same salary for men and women, free checkups and one-time allowance for migrant labour in one year. New code also included the inclusion of new labours." He also slammed opposition for staying absent from Rajya Sabha while labour reforms bills were discussed. The Rajya Sabha on September 23 passed three Labour Code Bills for the welfare and protection of the workers. These bills were already passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday (September 22).
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced names of the party's national office bearers on September 26. Reorganization in party comes a day after announcement of Bihar assembly elections. Dr Raman Singh, Mukul Roy, Annapurna Devi, Baijyant Jay Panda among those appointed as national vice presidents of the party. Tejasvi Surya appointed Yuva Morcha President.
BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejashwi Surya has said that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa should confiscate properties of rioters and use it to compensate the loss to public property during the recent violence in the city. The MP said that this should be the rule across the nation and those who indulge in vandalism should be made to pay. He also launched a scathing attack on the Congress and accused it of giving political & ideological support to the SDPI. Surya further urged the state government to probe how such a huge crowd could gather in such a short time with petrol bombs and said that the guilty should be given the harshest punishment. 3 people were killed and 60 cops were injured when an unruly mob turned violent over social media posts allegedly made by a Congress MLA's nephew. The rioters had vandalised the DJ Halli police station and also attacked the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Reddy. Watch the full video for all the details.
National Investigative Agency (NIA) arrested nine Al Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal and Kerala. They are accused of being radicalised by a Pakistan-based Al Qaeda module. The men were radicalised on social media, motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places. They were arrested in raids carried out in Bengal’s Murshidabad and Kerala's Ernakulam. NIA nabbed Leu Yean Ahmed and Abu Sufiyan from West Bengal among others. From Kerala, the agency arrested three including Mosaraf Hossen and Murshid Hasan. Six of them were arrested in West Bengal while three were nabbed in Kerala. NIA informed that the Al Qaeda module was actively indulged in fundraising. A few gang members were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. NIA added that the arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in the country.
PM Modi and several top BJP leaders condoled the death of veteran BJP leader and former union minister Jaswant Singh, who died at the age of 82 after battling with multi-organ dysfunction. There seems to be simmering discontent with the NDA after a jolt by Akali Dal on Saturday, Bengal BJP leader lashes out at party top brass after Nadda puts together a new A-team. Watch all the latest headlines on editorji's Sunday news wrap.
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) planted 70 trees on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday on September 17. They planted trees at Lodhi Garden to mark and celebrate the 70th birthday of PM Modi. National president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Poonam Mahajan, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and BJP's National vice president Shyam Jaju also graced the occasion. Several BJP leaders attended the event today. The entire nation is celebrating PM Modi's birthday with different kinds of activities.
Members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha held a protest march in Thiruvananthapuram against state Minister KT Jaleel. They demanded resignation of state Minister KT Jaleel over his alleged involvement in the Gold smuggling case. They staged protest in Thiruvananthapuram on Sep 15.