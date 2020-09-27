Leh delegation withdrew boycott of LAHDC elections after meeting HM Shah: Kiren Rijiju

Minister of State for Minority Affairs and for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju over the meeting of Ladakh delegation with Home Minister Amit Shah said that the delegation has agreed to withdraw its call for the boycott of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections.

Rijiju informed, "Government of India is open to discuss protection available under Sixth Schedule of Constitution of India while looking into issues related to Ladakh people.

Delegation has agreed to withdraw its call for the boycott of the ensuing election."