Leh delegation withdrew boycott of LAHDC elections after meeting HM Shah: Kiren Rijiju
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Leh delegation withdrew boycott of LAHDC elections after meeting HM Shah: Kiren Rijiju
Minister of State for Minority Affairs and for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju over the meeting of Ladakh delegation with Home Minister Amit Shah said that the delegation has agreed to withdraw its call for the boycott of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections.
Rijiju informed, "Government of India is open to discuss protection available under Sixth Schedule of Constitution of India while looking into issues related to Ladakh people.
Delegation has agreed to withdraw its call for the boycott of the ensuing election."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at BJP headquarters in Delhi for party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in Delhi on October 10. BJP president JP Nadda welcomed the PM at the office. Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah also arrived for the meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in Delhi at party headquarters on October 10. Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the meeting. BJP president JP Nadda along with others leader also joined the meeting.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi. Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja, BJP MP Pragya Thakur and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar paid their last respect to Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence. President of Republican Party of India (RPI) Ramdas Athawale, MoS Dr Jitendra Singh and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also paid their tribute to Paswan. The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder leader Ram Vilas Paswan was being taken to his residence from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 09. Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. He recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. His son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his twitter account.
Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopter carried out night sortie from Leh airbase in Ladakh on October 10. Earlier, IAF’S C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft landed with supplies for the troops. It can carry combat equipment, troops across long distances in all weather conditions. The frequency of IAF aircrafts and helicopters has been increased amid border tensions. Indian Air Force has deployed numerous aircrafts at forward base near Ladakh. Amid tensions with Pakistan & China, India is stocking up ahead of winters. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:53Published
Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopter carried out night sortie from Leh airbase in Ladakh on October 10. Several sorties were also held earlier on October 10. IAF's C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft had also landed at the Leh airbase in Ladakh with supplies for troops deployed in forward areas. The jumbo aircraft can carry large combat equipment, troops and humanitarian aid across long distances in all weather conditions.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 44 bridges on October 12 made by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across seven States/Union Territories. While speaking to ANI, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), DG, Lt Gen Harpal Singh said, "We've sped up conversion of temporary bridges into permanent bridges. This year we're going three times our capacity. It'll help in economic growth, infrastructure development, tourism, andspeedier movement of our strategic forces." "In Ladakh, a large number of bridges are being constructed. About 30-40 bridges are under construction which will be completed between 6 months to one and a half years," he added.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that inaugurated 44 bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation spread over seven states and union territories across the nation. Seven of these 44 bridges are in Ladakh while others are in strategically key areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. A majority of these bridges are expected to significantly improve movement of troops in areas along the border with China in Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The defence minister also laid the foundation stone for Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. Rajnath Singh also said that Pakistan & China seem to be on a mission to create border disputes. ‘First Pakistan, and now China, it appears disputes are being created by them as part of a mission. We share around seven thousand kilometers of border with these countries. The country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is not only facing the crisis with determination but is also bringing big and historic changes in many fields,’ Rajnath said. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:03Published
Dhruva Space, a space technology Startup Company has been awarded with National award in 'National Startups Awards 2020', an initiative by the Government of India under its 'Start up India' program. Dhruva space was founded in 2012. It is the first private space technologies company in India. With the support government of India, Dhruva space is planning to take their technology assistance across the globe.
On "animal corridor" planned to be built on under-construction Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Forest and Environment Minister of Rajasthan, Sukhram Bishnoi said, "The proposal for the corridor has been approved by Govt of India. This will keep wild animals protected and make them face fewer threats." Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to be complete before 2024.