Europe's week: Failed sanctions and a rebooted migration policy

Britain will not back down over Brexit legislation, Michael Gove tells the EU



The Government has rebuffed a fresh demand from the EU to withdrawcontroversial legislation which could see the UK unilaterally tear up elementsof the Brexit divorce deal. At talks in Brussels on Monday, EuropeanCommission vice president Maros Sefcovic reiterated calls for ministers toscrap provisions in the UK Internal Market Bill giving them the power tooverride key provisions in the Withdrawal Agreement.

