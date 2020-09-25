Global  
 

Europe's week: Failed sanctions and a rebooted migration policy

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 07:03s - Published
Europe's week: Failed sanctions and a rebooted migration policy

Europe's week: Failed sanctions and a rebooted migration policy

Sanctions against Belarusian strongman, Alexander Lukashenko, failed to materialise this week, as the EU launched its much anticipated and revamped migration pact.


Tens of thousands rally against Belarus president as Minsk warns of ‘chaos, anarchy’

 Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Belarus for a seventh consecutive weekend to demand President Alexander Lukashenko's resignation,..
Belarus: Mass arrests and tear gas on seventh weekend of protests

 Protests are held for a seventh straight weekend, days after Alexander Lukashenko's secret inauguration.
More masked thugs in Belarus detain dozens of protesters against despot

 BY ANDREI MAKHOVSKY Belarusian security forces detained dozens of protesters on Saturday as crowds rallied in central Minsk accusing President Alexander..
Belarus crisis: EU slams Lukashenko's 'inauguration' as president

Belarus crisis: EU slams Lukashenko's 'inauguration' as president

"This ‘inauguration’ directly contradicts the will of large parts of the Belarusian population [...] and serves to only further deepen the political crisis in Belarus," said EU foreign affairs chief Josep BorrellView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:25Published

Brexit - what happens next?

Brexit - what happens next?

Brexit negotiations between the UK and EU have reached yet another moment ofhigh drama, as the clock ticks down to full withdrawal from the bloc. We lookat the unfolding situation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:11Published
EU capitals want greater control over short term rentals, despite drop in tourism

EU capitals want greater control over short term rentals, despite drop in tourism

Local leaders from some of Europe's capital cities are looking to curb the impact of "over-tourism" by restricting how online short-term rental platforms, like Airbnb, operate.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:47Published
Brexit briefing: 93 days until the end of the transition period

Brexit briefing: 93 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Britain will not back down over Brexit legislation, Michael Gove tells the EU

Britain will not back down over Brexit legislation, Michael Gove tells the EU

The Government has rebuffed a fresh demand from the EU to withdrawcontroversial legislation which could see the UK unilaterally tear up elementsof the Brexit divorce deal. At talks in Brussels on Monday, EuropeanCommission vice president Maros Sefcovic reiterated calls for ministers toscrap provisions in the UK Internal Market Bill giving them the power tooverride key provisions in the Withdrawal Agreement.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published

Macron vows to support Belarus people in talks with exiled opposition leader

Macron vows to support Belarus people in talks with exiled opposition leader

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:34Published
Belarus' Tsikhanouskaya says Macron offered help

Belarus' Tsikhanouskaya says Macron offered help

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said French President Emmanuel Macron promised her during a meeting to help negotiate with the Belarus authorities and secure the release of the political prisoners.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:52Published

Different French Open, Same Start For Nadal

 PARIS: It might be an unusual French Open but claycourt master Rafael Nadal started his quest for a record-extending 13th French Open title in the usual way with..
Belarus: Svetlana Alexievich, Nobel winner and opposition figure, goes to Germany

 Svetlana Alexievich's aide says the trip to Germany is not linked to the Belarus political crisis.
100,000 march in Belarus capital on 50th day of protests

100,000 march in Belarus capital on 50th day of protests

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:29Published

