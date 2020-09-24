A gift for the young royal: Sir David Attenborough gifts special fossil to Prince George
Sir David Attenborough has given Prince George a fossilised giant tooth from an extinct shark.
BANG Showbiz A gift for the young royal: Sir David Attenborough gifts special fossil to Prince George
#DavidAttenborough… https://t.co/rqfZEMFKSS 48 minutes ago
Sir David Attenborough debuts | Saving the planet via Instagram | Oneindia NewsThe 94-year-old Sir David Attenborough became the fastest to reach a million followers on Instagram upon his debut on Thursday. With that he set a record, beating even popular Friends star Jennifer..
Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram!Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram to encourage people to do their bit to save the planet.
Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn ‘the world is in trouble’Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram, using his debut post to warn“saving our planet is now a communications challenge”. The veteranbroadcaster, 94, shared a video message on Thursday in..