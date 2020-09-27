Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:07s - Published 1 day ago

Well, allow us to introduce - or reintroduce - “Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning.” For the list we're counting down 10 things you should know before diving into this awesome remaster by THQ Nordic.

Top 10 Things You Need To Know About Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning

Looking for a good action RPG?

Well, allow us to introduce - or reintroduce - “Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning.” For the list we're counting down 10 things you should know before diving into this awesome remaster by THQ Nordic.

Our countdown includes The Original Game, Building Your Character, DLC, Mod Support and more!