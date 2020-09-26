The Good Lord Bird S01E01

The Good Lord Bird 1x01 - Promo trailer HD - Next on the Series Premiere - The Good Lord Bird - SHOWTIME Plot synopsis: Ethan Hawke stars as abolitionist John Brown in this limited series based on the novel.

"Onion" is a fictional enslaved boy who becomes a member of Brown's family of abolitionist soldiers and finds himself in the 1859 raid at Harpers Ferry Directors: Haifaa Al-Mansour, Kevin Hooks, Albert Hughes Writers: Kristen SaBerre, Ethan Hawke, James McBride Stars: Ethan Hawke, Joshua Caleb Johnson, Beau Knapp