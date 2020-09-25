Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news'

Donald Trump has dismissed a report that he paid just 750 US dollars (£578) infederal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year inthe White House.

Mr Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is theonly president in modern times not to make them public, paid no federal incometaxes in 10 of the past 15 years.

He campaigned for office as a billionairereal estate mogul and successful businessman.

Speaking at a news conference atthe White House, President Trump dismissed the report as “fake news” and saidhe has paid taxes, though he gave no specifics.