Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news'

Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news'

Donald Trump has dismissed a report that he paid just 750 US dollars (£578) infederal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year inthe White House.

Mr Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is theonly president in modern times not to make them public, paid no federal incometaxes in 10 of the past 15 years.

He campaigned for office as a billionairereal estate mogul and successful businessman.

Speaking at a news conference atthe White House, President Trump dismissed the report as “fake news” and saidhe has paid taxes, though he gave no specifics.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Parscale: TV news "thought I was a joke"

 What happened when Brad Parscale went to TV news organizations, including CBS News, to predict a Trump victory? More of Parscale's interview
CBS News

Who is Brad Parscale?

 The digital guru from Trump's 2016 campaign has been chosen to run the president's 2020 re-election bid. In October, Parscale spoke to 60 Minutes
CBS News

Facebook "embeds," Russia and the Trump campaign's secret weapon

 Brad Parscale, digital director for Trump's campaign, was a critical factor in the president's election. Now questions surround how he did it. Lesley Stahl..
CBS News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

McGahn says there was no "hesitancy" about nominating Barrett in 2018

 In his first television interview since leaving the White House in late 2018, McGahn also praised President Trump for his nominations to the lower courts.
CBS News
Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick praises Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick praises Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Donald Trump's nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant Supreme Court seathas praised the justice as someone who "not only broke glass ceilings, shesmashed them". Amy Coney Barrett, speaking at the White House after beingintroduced by Mr Trump, said she would "be mindful of who came before me"."Justice Ginsburg began her career at a time when women were not welcome inthe legal profession," Ms Coney Barrett said. "But she not only broke glassceilings, she smashed them. For that, she has won the admiration of womenacross the country and indeed all over the world."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Trump plays coy on Barrett pick for Supreme Court

 President Donald Trump played coy about his pick for the Supreme Court, but Republicans are expecting him to announce that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney..
USATODAY.com

Trump administration signs AI research and development agreement with the UK

 The Trump administration on Friday announced that it had signed an artificial intelligence (AI) research and development agreement with the United Kingdom. The..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump dismisses report he paid no tax during 10 of last 15 years as 'totally fake news'

President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, according to the...
SBS - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Calls N.Y. Times Tax Story Fake [Video]

Trump Calls N.Y. Times Tax Story Fake

The newspaper's report says the president did not pay federal income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years and only $750 in 2016 and 2017. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published
'Total fake news' - Trump on tax claims [Video]

'Total fake news' - Trump on tax claims

The US president dismisses a NY Times report that he only paid $750 in federal income tax in the year that he won the presidency.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:56Published
Trump calls NYT report on taxes 'fake news' [Video]

Trump calls NYT report on taxes 'fake news'

President Donald Trump attacked the New York Times on Sunday after the newspaper reported that Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, citing tax-return data.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published