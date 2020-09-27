'Fake news': Trump rejects NY Times claims about his tax returns
US President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report Sunday in The New York Times.View on euronews
Donald Trump has dismissed a report that he paid just 750 US dollars (£578) infederal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year inthe White House. Mr Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is theonly president in modern times not to make them public, paid no federal incometaxes in 10 of the past 15 years. He campaigned for office as a billionairereal estate mogul and successful businessman. Speaking at a news conference atthe White House, President Trump dismissed the report as “fake news” and saidhe has paid taxes, though he gave no specifics.
