'Fake news': Trump rejects NY Times claims about his tax returns

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:28s - Published
'Fake news': Trump rejects NY Times claims about his tax returns

'Fake news': Trump rejects NY Times claims about his tax returns

US President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report Sunday in The New York Times.View on euronews


Trump's firms paid $750 in taxes in US, $145,400 in India in 2017: Report

 Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in the year he was elected US president and also in his first year in the White House, according to a media..
IndiaTimes
US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Five takeaways from New York Times report on Trump's tax returns

 A New York Times report that President Donald Trump paid just US$750 in federal income tax the year he entered the White House — and, thanks to colossal..
New Zealand Herald

Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news' [Video]

Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news'

Donald Trump has dismissed a report that he paid just 750 US dollars (£578) infederal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year inthe White House. Mr Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is theonly president in modern times not to make them public, paid no federal incometaxes in 10 of the past 15 years. He campaigned for office as a billionairereal estate mogul and successful businessman. Speaking at a news conference atthe White House, President Trump dismissed the report as “fake news” and saidhe has paid taxes, though he gave no specifics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Trump denies New York Times report detailing his tax returns and financial problems: 'It's totally fake news'

The Times reported that Trump paid only $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017, but shelled out...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsSBSTelegraph.co.uk



