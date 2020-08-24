J-K administration gears up to revive tourism sector

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:18s
Jammu and Kashmir administration is gearing up to revive the tourism sector of the Union Territory which was hit by the lockdown last year and the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

Prominent tourism players of Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) gathered during the annual general meeting (AGM) to discuss the revival of the crucial sector.

Abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 A followed by the pandemic had affected the tourism adversely.

The aim is to retain the glory of this prime sector which provides employment to lakhs of people in the Valley.

The Tourism Department also organised water sports and Shikara racing on Dal Lake to promote tourism and invite tourists to visit the beautiful Kashmir.


