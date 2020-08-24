J-K administration gears up to revive tourism sector

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Samboora area of Jammu and Kashmir on September 27. Police and security forces are still on the job. Further details shall follow, Kashmir Zone Police has informed.
Indian Army organized Shikara race in Srinagar on September 20. The race was organized in the world famous Dal Lake to promote Srinagar's tourism. Around 15 Shikaras participated in the race. Commanding Officer 20 RR, Colonel Praveen Kumar said, "This is our annual event, every year we organize Shikara race, and from past few years we have been organizing boat race for children too. But due to coronavirus, we could not do that this year. But as situation is comparatively better now, in order to promote tourism Shikara union organized the Shikara race."
With an aim to increase the speed of cleaning of Dal Lake, the JandK Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has procured new high-tech machines through the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The indigenous machines have been procured on the advice of a committee of experts. The equipments, worth around Rs 4 crore, include a high capacity de-weeding machine to extract and remove up to 500 tons of lily weeds daily. Speaking to ANI, the Executive Engineer in the Mechanical Division of JandK Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, Shafat Jeelani said, "We only had 4 machines instead of 17 and out of those four the life of two machines are now over and its efficiency has also been reduced. The committee experts advised for indigenous equipment for this. As per their recommendations, we have procured indigenous machines for the first time after 2012 through the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC, New Delhi)." "Now, we have a set up of high capacity machines of around Rs 4 crore out of which one is high capacity de-weeding machine, 2 dumb barges, 1 self propelled barge and one weed transfer crane in our dockyard. All these equipments have reached here through DMRC," he added. While speaking to ANI, a local said, "This is a big initiative taken by them in the JandK Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) department. Earlier also they use to clean it properly but day by day the technology is increasing and locals had also complained about the smell in this area." "This is a big initiative and the new high-tech machines will really going to have a good impact on this. I think it will clean the lake even more as earlier it was only done manually and it is a big initiative taken by LAWDA department," he added. The trial operation of the machines will begin soon, and the locals are hopeful that this will resolve all the cleaning issues of Dal Lake.
Covid-19 Pandemic has adversely affected the tourism industry across the world. The Tourism sector has incurred heavy losses in the past 6 months but now the industry is limping back to the new normal..
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha announced50% discount in electricity and water bills. "50% discount to be given for a year in electricity and water bills. Stamp duty exempted up to..