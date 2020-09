LaLiga TV presenter Semra Hunter says Barcelona's 4-0 home win over Villarreal gave Ronald Koeman a 'dream start' in his first game in charge as Lionel Messi scored in their opening LaLiga game.



Tweets about this Vanguard Newspapers Messi back in scoring business in dream start for Koeman https://t.co/OG76u73PhM #vanguardnews https://t.co/4NzY4A97RK 34 minutes ago Titanic News RT @vanguardngrnews: Messi back in scoring business in dream start for Koeman https://t.co/muAhNcOMS6 49 minutes ago The Herald Lionel Messi was back in scoring business for FC Barcelona on Sunday. https://t.co/Rg19qfYwVS 50 minutes ago Vanguard Newspapers Messi back in scoring business in dream start for Koeman https://t.co/muAhNcOMS6 57 minutes ago The Herald Messi back in scoring business in dream start for Ronald Koeman at Barcelona https://t.co/Rg19qfYwVS 1 hour ago Jenkers News (ENG) Lionel #Messi back in scoring business in dream start for #Koeman https://t.co/eSY39oMDYw https://t.co/IliT1pzlkn 1 hour ago Newsdiary Online Messi back in scoring business in dream start for Koeman https://t.co/gimTsUugvL 1 hour ago Business247news.com Messi back in scoring business in dream start for Koeman - https://t.co/yKqNyPeJkN https://t.co/w1wWnoicv9 1 hour ago