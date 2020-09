'New striker absolutely essential for Spurs' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:00s - Published 4 minutes ago 'New striker absolutely essential for Spurs' Tottenham remain in talks with Inter Milan for defender Milan Skriniar and are also still looking to sign a new striker before the transfer window closes, Michael Bridge has told Good Morning Transfers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Mourinho says signing striker is top priority



Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign a striker ahead of the new season. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:31 Published 2 weeks ago