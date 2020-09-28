Battle Ground Conservancy Board approves new water tower project

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 1 week ago

However, many people living in the area are skeptical about the decision.

A new water tower is coming to Battle Ground.

News 18's marvin bills joins us now.

He explains how the water conservancy board is responding to those people's concerns.

Marvin?

Good morning marlee and to you all at home.

Back in 2019 residents saw an increase in rates up to 56%.

That was to improve infrastructure.

People are concerned that will happen again.

Chairman for the battle ground conservancy district andrea agree says the current water tower is several years old.

The board said it is cost effective to have a new tower built.

The project will cost 2.3 million.

That includes building and refinancing a current water tower.

Agree says the board doesn't anticipate needing to adjust rates.

She says there's a surplus from the rate increase last year along with a healthy 2021 budget that'll pay for this project.

"our budget 2021 has been advertised and will be approved in october.

So we looked at the money coming in, the money that was dedicated to go out and what that extra would be and that extra bit is ample to cover the annual payment on thisroject."

Another issue on some homeowners minds is water quality.

As we previously reported in july this year some people claim they've dealt with dirty water for months.

The board released a statement on behalf of th water superintendent for battle ground.

Thesuperintendenl issues and concerns seriously.

The superintendent would like customers to call battle ground town hall with any concerns or observations so that they can be addressed.

Many of the rusty water issues can be resolved easily by flushing the customer's service line.

Agree says the board is still actively looking at ways to help customers who are seeing dirty water solve the issue.

Marvin bills news 18.

Thank you, marvin.

