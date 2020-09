Assange’s case has attractedthe support of high-profile figures including fashion designer Dame VivienneWestwood, actress Pamela Anderson , and rapper MIA, who have spoken out invarious forms for the Free Assange campaign.

Julian Assange is not on trial simply for his liberty and his life. He is fighting for the right of every journalist to do hard-hitting investigative journalism..

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange secretly fathered two young children during his seven years claiming asylum in London’s Ecuadorian Embassy. Elizabeth Palmer..

A lawyer for Julian Assange said Friday that the WikiLeaks founder’s situation will be worse if President Donald Trump is re-elected in November than if..

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared this week at a London court to fight extradition to the U.S. where he faces charges of releasing secret government..

Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court; Julian Assange fighting extradition to U.S. in London court

Silent protest held in London for Julian Assange Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei stages a silent protest in support of Julian Assange outside the Old Bailey in central London. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn