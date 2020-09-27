Global  
 

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei holds protest against Assange extradition

Video Credit: euronews (in English)
Weiwei claimed that the treatment of Assange bore similarities to the way Chinese authorities suppress dissidents.View on euronews


Ai Weiwei Ai Weiwei Chinese conceptual artist and dissident

Artist Ai Weiwei holds silent protest against Julian Assange extradition

Chinese contemporary artist Ai Weiwei has staged a silent protest against theextradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Assange’s case has attractedthe support of high-profile figures including fashion designer Dame VivienneWestwood, actress Pamela Anderson, and rapper MIA, who have spoken out invarious forms for the Free Assange campaign.

Silent protest held in London for Julian Assange

Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei stages a silent protest in support of Julian Assange outside the Old Bailey in central London. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Julian Assange Julian Assange Australian programmer, editor, publisher, activist and founder of WikiLeaks

CBS Weekend News, September 26, 2020

 Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court; Julian Assange fighting extradition to U.S. in London court
 WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared this week at a London court to fight extradition to the U.S. where he faces charges of releasing secret government..
Ai Weiwei holds silent protest outside Julian Assange's extradition hearing

Before attending court, the Chinese artist posted a photograph of himself and his son both wearing...
The Age

Artist Ai Weiwei holds silent protest for Julian Assange, says his possible prosecution is 'unbelievable'

The dissident Chinese artist says Julian Assange "represents the very core value of why we are...
SBS


