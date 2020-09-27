Chinese artist Ai Weiwei holds protest against Assange extradition

Chinese contemporary artist Ai Weiwei has staged a silent protest against theextradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Assange’s case has attractedthe support of high-profile figures including fashion designer Dame VivienneWestwood, actress Pamela Anderson, and rapper MIA, who have spoken out invarious forms for the Free Assange campaign.
Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei stages a silent protest in support of Julian Assange outside the Old Bailey in central London.