|
|
|
BTS to release new album BE in November
Video Credit: Bang Media
- Duration: 01:08s - Published
BTS will release the new album, BE (Deluxe Edition)' on November 20.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Ava DuVernay, her company, honored by MacDowell artist colony: K-pop band BTS announces new album to...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Indian Express - Published
|
In a surprise social media post, the band announced that they second album of 2020 will be titled...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
New BTS Album Coming In November
Korean Pop group BTS is releasing a new album in November. That's the groups second 2020 album. BTS, which stands for Beyond the Scene. They released their first album of the year, "Map of the Soul:..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
|
|
|