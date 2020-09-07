MSU, U of M, Lions , Tigers , the NBA Playoffs and prep football All on Press Pass
Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 59:29s - Published
MSU, U of M, Lions , Tigers , the NBA Playoffs and prep football All on Press Pass
On the first Press Pass of Season 8!
Jack Ebling , Rico Beard and Tom Crawford covered college football, Michigan State University and University of Michigan , Lions , Tigers , the NBA Playoffs and prep football as well as having East Lansing FB coach Bill Feraco on via Zoom.
Tune in to Press Pass as experts Jack Ebling, Tom Crawford and Al Martin kick off season 6 of the show by breaking down the week that was in sports. From the NBA playoffs to Week 2 in the NFL and much,..
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 59:19Published