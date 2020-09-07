Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MSU, U of M, Lions , Tigers , the NBA Playoffs and prep football All on Press Pass

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 59:29s - Published
MSU, U of M, Lions , Tigers , the NBA Playoffs and prep football All on Press Pass

MSU, U of M, Lions , Tigers , the NBA Playoffs and prep football All on Press Pass

On the first Press Pass of Season 8!

Jack Ebling , Rico Beard and Tom Crawford covered college football, Michigan State University and University of Michigan , Lions , Tigers , the NBA Playoffs and prep football as well as having East Lansing FB coach Bill Feraco on via Zoom.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

diamond_feliz

C'est la Vie RT @kyahjakorri_: jazmine sullivan really said lions, tigers and bears don’t scare her. but loving you niggas...absolutely FRIGHTENING 15 seconds ago

bluemarkie_

aini ✿ RT @babym0rk: I'd love to see some bars donating to zoo negara but.... I just hate the corruption in the management 😭 i mean like look at t… 15 minutes ago

Bransgoreschool

Bransgore School RT @BPS_JungleTeam: The Lions and Tigers were amazing today because: we learned our first speed sound ‘m’ and practised writing it in lots… 20 minutes ago

Jonesracing82

The Tail RT @LeTigre_12: Here we go, every footy show giving advice to the Lions on how to beat the Tigers!!! The barracking against the Tigers is l… 33 minutes ago

ethanjsacks

Ethan Sacks @rockettrafter @dejaneiro97 @exhaustcd Also there is a very good Detroit style place here called Lions Tigers & Squ… https://t.co/4AjCeHn48M 35 minutes ago

yucinnamonrollz

pampers diapers RT @KarlJacobs_: I used to think tigers were girl lions 37 minutes ago

Detroit17Deana

Deana Carr @Jeff_Daniels Love it. Glad you can commiserate our love/hate relationship with our @tigers and @Lions. #DetroitRoots #OnePride 37 minutes ago

ManojSh84522336

Manoj Sharma RT @DiscoveryPlusIn: Is it the most unbelievable & the craziest movie to be ever made? Could a movie really be shot with humans and 150 unt… 44 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

NBA Playoffs, NFL and Much, Much More! [Video]

NBA Playoffs, NFL and Much, Much More!

Tune in to Press Pass as experts Jack Ebling, Tom Crawford and Al Martin kick off season 6 of the show by breaking down the week that was in sports. From the NBA playoffs to Week 2 in the NFL and much,..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 59:19Published
Lions, NBA Playoffs and Much More This Week on Press Pass [Video]

Lions, NBA Playoffs and Much More This Week on Press Pass

Tune into Press Pass as experts Jack Ebling, Darien Harris and Doug Warren break down everything that went down in the world of sports last week. From the Lions' disappointing Week 1 loss to the NBA..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 59:10Published
NBA Playoffs, The Return of High School Football and More on Press Pass [Video]

NBA Playoffs, The Return of High School Football and More on Press Pass

Tune into Press Pass as they welcome Eastern Quakers legend Jim Keyton Jr. and Tom Crawford to break down everything that went down in the world of sports last week. From the NBA Playoffs, to the..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 59:31Published