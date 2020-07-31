|
Frank Lampard: Kepa Arrizabalaga criticism slightly unfair
Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard refused to say whether Kepa Arrizabalaga hasplayed his last match for the club, calling the criticism of the goalkeeper"unfair".
|
|
Chelsea sign Rennes goalkeeper Mendy
Chelsea on Thursday announced the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes on a five-year deal for a reported fee of £22 million ($28 million). The..
Chelsea battle for 3-3 draw
LONDON: Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham struck a 93rd-minute equaliser as they battled back from three goals down to draw 3-3 at West Bromwich Albion in their..
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard maintains Kepa Arrizabalaga has not necessarily played his last game for...
Kepa Arrizabalaga’s worst fears have finally been confirmed. Chelsea have signed a new goalkeeper....
Frank Lampard has finally admitted that Kepa Arrizabalaga is under intense pressure at Chelsea as the...
Lampard: Kepa criticism unfair
Frank Lampard says some of the criticism aimed at Kepa Arrizabalaga has been 'unfair' just days after dropping the goalkeeper from his Chelsea side.
Lampard: Kepa has to stay strong
Frank Lampard says Kepa Arrizabalaga has his support after the goalkeeper's mistake against Liverpool as Chelsea finalise a deal to sign Edouard Mendy from Rennes.
