Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Frank Lampard: Kepa Arrizabalaga criticism slightly unfair

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Frank Lampard: Kepa Arrizabalaga criticism slightly unfair

Frank Lampard: Kepa Arrizabalaga criticism slightly unfair

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard refused to say whether Kepa Arrizabalaga hasplayed his last match for the club, calling the criticism of the goalkeeper"unfair".


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kepa Arrizabalaga Kepa Arrizabalaga Spanish association football player

Chelsea sign Rennes goalkeeper Mendy

 Chelsea on Thursday announced the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes on a five-year deal for a reported fee of £22 million ($28 million). The..
WorldNews
Frank Lampard vows to support Kepa Arrizabalaga after another costly mistake [Video]

Frank Lampard vows to support Kepa Arrizabalaga after another costly mistake

Frank Lampard has admitted he will fight to boost Kepa Arrizabalaga’s brittleconfidence after the goalkeeper’s latest mistake in Chelsea’s 2-0 PremierLeague loss to Liverpool.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Frank Lampard makes FA Cup final admission over Kepa Arrizabalaga [Video]

Frank Lampard makes FA Cup final admission over Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard seems to hint that Kepa Arrizabalaga might missout on the FA Cup final when asked on who will be his number one on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Frank Lampard Frank Lampard English association football player and manager

Lampard reflects on 'big lesson' for Chelsea - plus vote for your favourite comeback

 Trailing 3-0 at half-time, Chelsea hit back to draw 3-3 at West Brom but where does it rank in the list of great Premier League comebacks?
BBC News

Jorginho to Arsenal if Chelsea buy Rice - Saturday's gossip

 Lampard wants Chelsea to make move for Rice, Tottenham in talks to sign Skriniar, Sevilla expect second Kounde offer from Man City, plus more.
BBC News
Frank Lampard: Silva and Chilwell keep impressing on and off the pitch [Video]

Frank Lampard: Silva and Chilwell keep impressing on and off the pitch

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has hailed the arrival of Thiago Silva and BenChilwell into his squad, saying the players have impressed him 'on and off thepitch'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Lampard confirms Rennes goalkeeper Mendy undergoing medical at Chelsea [Video]

Lampard confirms Rennes goalkeeper Mendy undergoing medical at Chelsea

Mendy undergoing Chelsea medical

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:53Published

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England

Jose Mourinho: I would like to fight for the Carabao Cup but I don't think I can [Video]

Jose Mourinho: I would like to fight for the Carabao Cup but I don't think I can

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho holds a press conference ahead of his team'sCarabao Cup match against Chelsea on September 29.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

Chelsea battle for 3-3 draw

 LONDON: Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham struck a 93rd-minute equaliser as they battled back from three goals down to draw 3-3 at West Bromwich Albion in their..
WorldNews

Will Arsenal get their man? Sunday's gossip column

 Arsenal to increase offer for Aouar, Chelsea prepare formal Rice bid, Barca turn down £137m offer for Fati, plus more.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Frank Lampard refuses to say Kepa Arrizabalaga has played his last Chelsea game

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard maintains Kepa Arrizabalaga has not necessarily played his last game for...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport


Kepa Arrizabalaga v Edouard Mendy – Chelsea goalkeepers analysed and Frank Lampard has a huge decision to make

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s worst fears have finally been confirmed. Chelsea have signed a new goalkeeper....
talkSPORT - Published

Frank Lampard admits Kepa is under pressure at Chelsea after latest blunder

Frank Lampard admits Kepa is under pressure at Chelsea after latest blunder Frank Lampard has finally admitted that Kepa Arrizabalaga is under intense pressure at Chelsea as the...
Daily Star - Published


Tweets about this

ObinnaNnunya2

S L I M RT @SkySports: Frank Lampard has defended Kepa Arrizabalaga from "unfair" criticism just days after dropping the goalkeeper from his Chelse… 1 minute ago

thatmoiguy

Adecy Julio RT @MirrorFootball: Frank Lampard slams "unfair" Kepa Arrizabalaga criticism and tips keeper for Chelsea stay https://t.co/ErjRvdlSfE http… 23 minutes ago

GamebredTuRner

Hanzo Hasashi😈 RT @AbsoluteChelsea: Frank Lampard has come to the support of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. #CFC | @ChelseaFC https://t.co/ChVUX… 28 minutes ago

MirrorFootball

Mirror Football Frank Lampard slams "unfair" Kepa Arrizabalaga criticism and tips keeper for Chelsea stay https://t.co/ErjRvdlSfE https://t.co/e1u3EDI5SS 35 minutes ago

324972

324972 Breaking news. #Kepa Arrizabalaga: Spotlight on Chelsea goalkeeper unfair, says Frank Lampard 35 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Lampard: Kepa criticism unfair [Video]

Lampard: Kepa criticism unfair

Frank Lampard says some of the criticism aimed at Kepa Arrizabalaga has been 'unfair' just days after dropping the goalkeeper from his Chelsea side.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published
Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy undergoing Chelsea medical, Lampard confirms [Video]

Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy undergoing Chelsea medical, Lampard confirms

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is expected to complete his move to Chelseafrom Rennes on Tuesday, Frank Lampard has confirmed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Lampard: Kepa has to stay strong [Video]

Lampard: Kepa has to stay strong

Frank Lampard says Kepa Arrizabalaga has his support after the goalkeeper's mistake against Liverpool as Chelsea finalise a deal to sign Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:29Published