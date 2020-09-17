Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Interview with Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Serious Men | Sudhir Mishra | Aur Batao

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 17:20s - Published
Interview with Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Serious Men | Sudhir Mishra | Aur Batao

Interview with Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Serious Men | Sudhir Mishra | Aur Batao

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and director Sudhir Mishra get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'.

In this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, the actors talk about their new film “Serious Men”.

Serious Men will be released on October 2nd this year.

Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Nawazuddin Siddiqui Indian actor

Serious Men interview: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on undeserving actors in Bollywood [Video]

Serious Men interview: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on undeserving actors in Bollywood

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and director Sudhir Mishra, from Netflix's upcoming film Serious Men, talk to Hindustan Times about the beauty of Mumbai, the mistreatment of migrants, and how there are people in the film industry who are very successful, but not very talented.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 12:43Published
Daily Punch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bother Denied Anticipatory Bail In Molestation Case [Video]

Daily Punch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bother Denied Anticipatory Bail In Molestation Case

Daily Punch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bother Denied Anticipatory Bail In Molestation Case

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Sudhir Mishra: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reminds me of Om Puri

Sudhir Mishra: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reminds me of Om Puri A decade after the satire highlighted the inherent caste divide in our society, Manu Joseph's novel...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this

firstpost

Firstpost Interview: #SeriousMen | Author @manujosephsan, director @IAmSudhirMishra, and actor @Nawazuddin_S in conversation… https://t.co/rnuiZxC4FY 5 hours ago

Kavita58144772

Kavita RT @TheQuint: .@Nawazuddin_S, @IAmSudhirMishra and Nassar reflect on the importance of realising one's privilege. Catch them in conversatio… 1 week ago

TheQuint

The Quint .@Nawazuddin_S, @IAmSudhirMishra and Nassar reflect on the importance of realising one's privilege. Catch them in c… https://t.co/ltHINWu9Ed 1 week ago

spider_pravesh

PRAVESH RT @TheQuint: .@Nawazuddin_S, @IAmSudhirMishra and #Nassar speak to @deekshay_ about #SeriousMen, drawing on references from life while pla… 1 week ago

TheQuint

The Quint .@Nawazuddin_S, @IAmSudhirMishra and #Nassar speak to @deekshay_ about #SeriousMen, drawing on references from life… https://t.co/O0F79MwCPF 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Serious Men' to release digitally on Oct 2 [Video]

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Serious Men' to release digitally on Oct 2

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer, Serious Men, will release digitally on October 2. The film is directed by Sudhir Mishra.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:42Published