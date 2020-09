'David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet': Our Planet Clip



David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet: Our Planet Clip - Honest, revealing and urgent, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet is a powerful first-hand account of humanity's impact on nature and a.. Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 01:43 Published 48 minutes ago

A gift for the young royal: Sir David Attenborough gifts special fossil to Prince George



Sir David Attenborough has given Prince George a fossilised giant tooth from an extinct shark. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:02 Published 1 day ago