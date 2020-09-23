Global  
 

Central Catholic students learn from home after COVID cases

Central Catholic students learn from home after COVID cases
According to a letter, all students 7-12 are learning from home starting Monday.

With covid-19 cases.

Parents were notified friday that this week would be an e- learning week for students.

According to the letter, all students in grades 7 through 12 are learning from home starting today.

While at home, students are being asked to follow a 2- hour delay schedule.

The school has found 7 positve covid-19 cases so far.

2 of those are from this past week.

That includes (one student and (one staff member.

Purdue university now sits at a positivity rate




