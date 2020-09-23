Central Catholic students learn from home after COVID cases
With covid-19 cases.
Parents were notified friday that this week would be an e- learning week for students.
According to the letter, all students in grades 7 through 12 are learning from home starting today.
While at home, students are being asked to follow a 2- hour delay schedule.
The school has found 7 positve covid-19 cases so far.
2 of those are from this past week.
That includes (one student and (one staff member.
