Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Patriots play for James White

Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Patriots play for James White

Patriots play for James White

What I’m Hearing: Patriots bring their game to the next level to show support for James White whose father passed


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Patriots RB James White's father killed in car accident

Tyrone White, a captain of the Miami-Dade Police Department and father of Patriots RB James White,...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com



Tweets about this

jaypo1961

Jeff Potrykus Former #Badgers TB James White did not play in New England's victory over the Raiders. White recently lost his dad/… https://t.co/32jQrX7XXO 3 minutes ago

ZackCoxNESN

Zack Cox RT @ZackCoxNESN: "We just tried to go out there and tried to play for him." Motivated by their "brother" James White, the Patriots turned… 6 hours ago

OfficialSCrosby

Jordan Di Giovanni The Patriots continued to play with heavy hearts on Sunday in the aftermath of James White losing his father in a c… https://t.co/Wz0KyiOGJY 19 hours ago

OFD714

Falling again RT @NESN: "We just tried to go out there and tried to play for him." Motivated by their "brother" James White, the Patriots turned in thei… 20 hours ago

NESN

NESN "We just tried to go out there and tried to play for him." Motivated by their "brother" James White, the Patriots… https://t.co/0b9CNffPoD 20 hours ago

ZackCoxNESN

Zack Cox "We just tried to go out there and tried to play for him." Motivated by their "brother" James White, the Patriots… https://t.co/n1St9KMGUt 20 hours ago

BostonSportsMou

Boston Sports Mouth Patriots O without James White & Damien Harris. Could legitimately play 5 RBs. 22 hours ago

BobbyS86usa

SUPERPATRIOT NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS WITH WHEELS Sony Michel(RB) James White (RB/WR) Rex Burkhead(RB/WR) JJ Taylor (RB) Damien Harr… https://t.co/9fpIcFcm77 23 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

DJ James Kennedy talks retiring 'White Kanye' nickname, new music releases [Video]

DJ James Kennedy talks retiring 'White Kanye' nickname, new music releases

James Kennedy is "officially retiring" his self-given "White Kanye" nickname, the DJ told Page Six on Wednesday.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 04:02Published
Miami-Dade Police Captain Killed In Crash In Cooper City [Video]

Miami-Dade Police Captain Killed In Crash In Cooper City

Tyrone White is the father of New England Patriots running back James White.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:52Published
Father Of Patriots RB James White Killed In Car Crash [Video]

Father Of Patriots RB James White Killed In Car Crash

James White heard the news several hours before the Patriots game on Sunday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:31Published