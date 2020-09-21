Patriots play for James White
What I’m Hearing: Patriots bring their game to the next level to show support for James White whose father passed
Jeff Potrykus Former #Badgers TB James White did not play in New England's victory over the Raiders. White recently lost his dad/… https://t.co/32jQrX7XXO 3 minutes ago
Jordan Di Giovanni The Patriots continued to play with heavy hearts on Sunday in the aftermath of James White losing his father in a c… https://t.co/Wz0KyiOGJY 19 hours ago
Boston Sports Mouth Patriots O without James White & Damien Harris. Could legitimately play 5 RBs. 22 hours ago
DJ James Kennedy talks retiring 'White Kanye' nickname, new music releasesJames Kennedy is "officially retiring" his self-given "White Kanye" nickname, the DJ told Page Six on Wednesday.
Miami-Dade Police Captain Killed In Crash In Cooper CityTyrone White is the father of New England Patriots running back James White.
Father Of Patriots RB James White Killed In Car CrashJames White heard the news several hours before the Patriots game on Sunday.