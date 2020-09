'I didn't care what I was told to do': Gary Barlow defends touching Queen Elizabeth Bang Media - Duration: 01:08s - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:08s - Published 'I didn't care what I was told to do': Gary Barlow defends touching Queen Elizabeth Gary Barlow insisted it was "right" for him to help Queen Elizabeth out of her car because he wouldn't have left his own mother to struggle. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend